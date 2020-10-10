First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of First Financial Bancorp. from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFBC opened at $13.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.66. First Financial Bancorp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.83 and a fifty-two week high of $26.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.50 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 7.97%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Financial Bancorp. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.99%.

In other news, Director Vince Berta bought 3,000 shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.05 per share, for a total transaction of $42,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,486.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 68,682 shares of the bank’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

