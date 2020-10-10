Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Lifted to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on EXR. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. KeyCorp raised Extra Space Storage from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $102.40.

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $113.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.49 and its 200-day moving average is $98.32. Extra Space Storage has a 12-month low of $72.70 and a 12-month high of $116.99. The stock has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.14, a P/E/G ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.23.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 34.79%. The company had revenue of $279.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.77%.

In other news, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 11,505 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $1,282,002.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 150,133 shares in the company, valued at $16,729,320.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.74, for a total transaction of $266,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,573,972. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,505 shares of company stock valued at $11,743,887 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,626,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $826,061,000 after purchasing an additional 168,837 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,063,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,390,000 after purchasing an additional 158,755 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 3.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,176,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $293,390,000 after buying an additional 102,142 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,617,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,225,000 after purchasing an additional 8,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,348,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,926,000 after buying an additional 318,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

