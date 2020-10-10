Exelon (NYSE:EXC) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exelon (NYSE:EXC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $39.00 target price on the energy giant’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Exelon Corporation continues to benefit from cost-management initiatives. Expansion of its infrastructure will strengthen operations and aid the company to serve customers efficiently. Exelon's $26-billion planned investment focused on grid modernization will boost resilience of its system. Rate increase and hedging programs continue to boost the company's performance. To preserve liquidity amid the COVID-19 pandemic, it decided to lower capital expenditures. However, its shares have underperformed the industry in the past six months. Exelon’s future performance is subject to the impact of commodity price volatility and price fluctuation in wholesale markets. The COVID-19 pandemic lowered demand from the C&I group. The possibility of an increase in uranium prices and stringent government regulations are also causes of concern.”

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on EXC. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BofA Securities lowered shares of Exelon from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Exelon from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Exelon currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.56.

NYSE EXC opened at $39.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.05. Exelon has a 12 month low of $29.28 and a 12 month high of $50.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The energy giant reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exelon will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.04%.

In related news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $258,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,136. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXC. State Street Corp increased its position in Exelon by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,667,122 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $2,269,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606,032 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Exelon by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,464,685 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $90,725,000 after purchasing an additional 36,568 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Exelon by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,830 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Exelon by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 139,191 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $5,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. 78.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

