Evercore ISI Begins Coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT)

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GBT. BidaskClub upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. BofA Securities began coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $145.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Global Blood Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $107.62.

GBT stock opened at $62.36 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 1.74. Global Blood Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $39.95 and a fifty-two week high of $87.54. The company has a quick ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $31.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -3.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Eric Fink sold 4,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $271,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey S. Farrow sold 15,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,140,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,194 shares of company stock worth $1,583,367 in the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 32.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 5,264 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 11.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 420.4% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 234,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,772,000 after purchasing an additional 189,158 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $798,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 14.4% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,361,000 after purchasing an additional 12,717 shares during the last quarter.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

