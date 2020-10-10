Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Price Target Increased to $27.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on EQH. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Equitable in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Equitable from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equitable from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Equitable from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Equitable from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.29.

Shares of NYSE EQH opened at $20.81 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -346.78 and a beta of 1.74. Equitable has a one year low of $9.89 and a one year high of $27.30.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of ($2,530.00) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 180.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equitable will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQH. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Equitable by 18.5% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Equitable by 54.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 61,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 21,454 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Equitable by 26.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 827,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,955,000 after acquiring an additional 170,715 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Equitable by 416.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 7,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Equitable in the first quarter valued at about $189,000. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

