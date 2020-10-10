EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut EPR Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet cut EPR Properties from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on EPR Properties from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on EPR Properties from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on EPR Properties in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.88.

Shares of NYSE:EPR opened at $24.76 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.83. EPR Properties has a fifty-two week low of $12.56 and a fifty-two week high of $79.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.04 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 15.57 and a quick ratio of 15.57.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($1.57). EPR Properties had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 2.01%. Research analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Virginia E. Shanks purchased 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,605 shares in the company, valued at $80,755. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in EPR Properties by 138.7% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in EPR Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 839.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 93.1% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the period. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

