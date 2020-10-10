ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ePlus inc. is a leading provider of technology solutions. ePlus enables organizations to optimize their IT infrastructure and supply chain processes by delivering world-class IT products from top manufacturers, professional services, flexible lease financing, proprietary software, and patented business methods. With the highest certifications from top technology partners and expertise in key technologies from data center to security, cloud, and collaboration, ePlus transforms IT from a cost center to a business enabler. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on PLUS. BidaskClub raised shares of ePlus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of ePlus from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. ePlus presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $98.33.

Shares of PLUS opened at $76.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.11. ePlus has a 12-month low of $42.53 and a 12-month high of $99.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.13.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $355.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.25 million. ePlus had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 14.70%. Analysts predict that ePlus will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in ePlus in the first quarter worth about $37,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in ePlus by 30.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,768 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in ePlus in the second quarter worth about $216,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in ePlus in the second quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ePlus by 59.3% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ePlus Company Profile

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus Cloud Consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

