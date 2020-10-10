Entergy (NYSE:ETR) PT Raised to $109.00 at Mizuho

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) had its price objective boosted by Mizuho from $100.00 to $109.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Entergy from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Entergy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $115.53.

Get Entergy alerts:

ETR stock opened at $105.85 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.51. Entergy has a 12 month low of $75.19 and a 12 month high of $135.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 11.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entergy will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 447.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Entergy in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Entergy during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Entergy by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.