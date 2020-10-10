Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) Downgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ENLV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enlivex Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 2nd.

Shares of ENLV stock opened at $11.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.50. Enlivex Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.59 and a 12 month high of $16.94. The company has a market capitalization of $158.18 million, a PE ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 1.75.

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enlivex Therapeutics will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Enlivex Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Enlivex Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enlivex Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,086,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Enlivex Therapeutics by 1,407,350.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 28,147 shares during the period. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enlivex Therapeutics

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, engages in developing allogeneic drugs for immune system rebalancing. Its product candidate is Allocetra, an immunotherapy candidate for the prevention of complications post bone marrow transplantations; treatment of patients that do not respond to steroid treatment upon occurrence of graft vs host disease post bone marrow transplantations; and prevention of cytokine storms, organ damage, and multiple organ failure in sepsis patients.

