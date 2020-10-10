Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) Cut to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Eidos Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of Eidos Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Eidos Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Eidos Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Eidos Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eidos Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.66.

Get Eidos Therapeutics alerts:

Eidos Therapeutics stock opened at $73.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.92 and a beta of -0.40. The company has a current ratio of 11.62, a quick ratio of 11.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.24. Eidos Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $75.77.

Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.18). Research analysts expect that Eidos Therapeutics will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eidos Therapeutics news, insider Cameron Turtle sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total value of $399,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,531 shares in the company, valued at $3,216,408.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jonathan C. Fox sold 3,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $156,599.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,227.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,045 shares of company stock valued at $1,368,248. Corporate insiders own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Eidos Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 193.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Eidos Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $143,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Eidos Therapeutics by 164.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Eidos Therapeutics by 31.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.81% of the company’s stock.

Eidos Therapeutics Company Profile

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR.

Recommended Story: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Eidos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eidos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.