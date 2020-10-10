EDENRED S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Raised to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of EDENRED S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, HSBC raised EDENRED S A/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of EDNMY stock opened at $24.69 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.80. EDENRED S A/ADR has a 12-month low of $16.72 and a 12-month high of $27.58.

Edenred SA provides transactional solutions for companies, employees, and merchants worldwide. It offers employee benefit solutions, including Ticket Restaurant, Ticket Alimentación, Ticket Plus, Nutrisavings, etc.; and fleet and mobility solutions, such as Ticket Log, Ticket Car, UTA, Ticket Empresarial, etc.

