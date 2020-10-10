easyJet’s (EJTTF) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on EJTTF. Barclays reissued a hold rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Sunday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded easyJet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a sell rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of easyJet from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a hold rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EJTTF opened at $6.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.76. easyJet has a 52 week low of $5.30 and a 52 week high of $19.86. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.57.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2019, the company operated 1,051 routes and a fleet of 331 aircrafts. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as tour operations; and the provision of graphic design services.

