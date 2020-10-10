East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Lifted to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on East West Bancorp from $220.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. DA Davidson upped their price target on East West Bancorp from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on East West Bancorp from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a hold rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on East West Bancorp from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.00.

Shares of EWBC opened at $37.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. East West Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.55 and a 12-month high of $51.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.09.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.04). East West Bancorp had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The firm had revenue of $402.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 603,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,859,000 after acquiring an additional 8,210 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 5.3% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 296,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,644,000 after acquiring an additional 15,044 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 5.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 448,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,551,000 after acquiring an additional 22,330 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 14.6% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 11,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 49.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 166,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,281,000 after acquiring an additional 55,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

