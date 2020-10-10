East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Lifted to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on East West Bancorp from $220.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. DA Davidson upped their price target on East West Bancorp from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on East West Bancorp from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a hold rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on East West Bancorp from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.00.
Shares of EWBC opened at $37.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. East West Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.55 and a 12-month high of $51.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.09.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 603,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,859,000 after acquiring an additional 8,210 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 5.3% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 296,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,644,000 after acquiring an additional 15,044 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 5.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 448,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,551,000 after acquiring an additional 22,330 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 14.6% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 11,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 49.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 166,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,281,000 after acquiring an additional 55,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.
East West Bancorp Company Profile
East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.
