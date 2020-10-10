Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Dynatrace from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Dynatrace from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a hold rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.11.

NYSE:DT opened at $43.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.76 and a 200-day moving average of $36.38. The firm has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Dynatrace has a twelve month low of $17.05 and a twelve month high of $48.85.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $155.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.63 million. Dynatrace had a negative net margin of 61.51% and a negative return on equity of 8.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Dynatrace will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dynatrace news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.34, for a total value of $2,273,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,414,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,469,642.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 21,412,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $875,790,309.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,073,811 shares of company stock valued at $902,735,886 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DT. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 159.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dynatrace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

