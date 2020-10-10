DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on DLHC. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of DLH in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised DLH from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of DLH in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. DLH presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.67.

DLH stock opened at $9.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.11. The stock has a market cap of $112.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.17. DLH has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $11.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $51.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.00 million. DLH had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 3.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DLH will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of DLH during the second quarter worth about $286,000. Wynnefield Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of DLH by 5.2% during the first quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 3,846,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,193,000 after purchasing an additional 188,730 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DLH during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DLH during the second quarter worth about $5,143,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DLH during the second quarter worth about $809,000. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DLH Company Profile

DLH Holdings Corp. provides healthcare and social services in the United States. It offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including case management, physical and behavioral health examinations, and medical administration and logistics services. The company also provides a range of human services and solutions, which consists of educational and environmental support services for the underserved children and youth comprising health, nutritional, parental, and behavioral services; and IT system architecture design, migration plan, and ongoing maintenance services.

