Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $40.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Digital Turbine Inc. offers products and solutions for mobile operators, device OEMs and third parties. The company’s product include DT Ignite(TM), a mobile device management solution with targeted app distribution capabilities, DT IQ(TM), a customized user experience and app discovery tool, DT Marketplace(TM), an application and content store and DT Pay(TM), a content management and mobile payment solution. It operates primarily in Berlin, Singapore and Sydney. Digital Turbine, Inc., formerly known as Mandalay Digital Group, Inc., is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on APPS. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $12.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up from $13.00) on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Digital Turbine currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.91.

Shares of NASDAQ APPS opened at $36.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.11, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.74 and a 200-day moving average of $14.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Digital Turbine has a fifty-two week low of $3.48 and a fifty-two week high of $37.31.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The business had revenue of $59.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.49 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Digital Turbine will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 84,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total transaction of $2,038,498.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,035,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,967,334.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APPS. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Digital Turbine by 4.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Digital Turbine by 5.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,955,369 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,428,000 after acquiring an additional 107,577 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Digital Turbine by 25.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,552 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,716 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Digital Turbine by 196.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 40,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Digital Turbine by 106.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,344 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 12,551 shares during the last quarter. 60.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties worldwide. It provides Ignite, a software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

