Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on DKS. Cowen raised Dicks Sporting Goods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dicks Sporting Goods from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on Dicks Sporting Goods from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Cleveland Research upgraded Dicks Sporting Goods from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Dicks Sporting Goods from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.04.

Dicks Sporting Goods stock opened at $60.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.67. Dicks Sporting Goods has a 52-week low of $13.46 and a 52-week high of $62.83.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $1.97. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. Dicks Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dicks Sporting Goods will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th were issued a $0.313 dividend. This is a positive change from Dicks Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. Dicks Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 33.88%.

In related news, CEO Edward W. Stack sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.97, for a total value of $12,992,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $104,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,024,026.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 486,667 shares of company stock valued at $26,538,682. 30.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 155,657 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $6,422,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 2,375.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 693 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 335.0% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 870 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 50,005 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC grew its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Dicks Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

