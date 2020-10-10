Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diageo (NYSE:DEO) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $148.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Diageo has outpaced the industry year to date despite the pandemic-related headwinds. With easing of lockdowns across the globe, the company is witnessing a gradual recovery in on-trade volumes from bars and restaurants. As a result, it predicts sequential improvements in organic net sales, volume and operating profit in the first half of fiscal 2021. It also plans to increase marketing investment as demand recovers. Moreover, it is relentlessly working to leverage its existing e-commerce capabilities and accelerate investments in the online platform to cater to the pandemic-driven shift in consumer shopping behavior. However, it reported top and bottom line declines in fiscal 2020 due to pandemic related disruptions in the second half of fiscal 2020, which more than offset its consistently strong results in the first half.”

A number of other research analysts have also commented on DEO. AlphaValue raised Diageo to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Diageo from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a buy rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diageo has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $145.00.

NYSE DEO opened at $141.23 on Tuesday. Diageo has a 1-year low of $100.52 and a 1-year high of $171.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $134.97 and a 200-day moving average of $136.62. The firm has a market cap of $90.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.56.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.3623 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DEO. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

