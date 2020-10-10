Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €50.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Nord/LB set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Independent Research set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €42.90 ($50.48).

Shares of FRA DPW opened at €41.28 ($48.56) on Tuesday. Deutsche Post has a twelve month low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a twelve month high of €41.32 ($48.61). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €38.70 and its 200-day moving average price is €31.79.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

