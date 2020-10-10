DA Davidson Raises Trex (NYSE:TREX) Price Target to $65.00

Trex (NYSE:TREX) had its price objective increased by DA Davidson from $62.50 to $65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TREX. Barclays assumed coverage on Trex in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Trex from $49.50 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Trex to $72.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. B. Riley increased their price objective on Trex from $50.00 to $62.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Trex from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Trex presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.71.

Shares of TREX stock opened at $78.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.59. Trex has a fifty-two week low of $28.11 and a fifty-two week high of $79.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 1.62.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. Trex had a return on equity of 36.64% and a net margin of 21.41%. The business had revenue of $220.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Trex’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Trex will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Trex during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Trex by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trex during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Trex by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperture Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Trex by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 58,398 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. 99.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

