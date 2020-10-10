CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Cut to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BofA Securities upgraded shares of CubeSmart from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Bank of America raised CubeSmart from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Evercore ISI raised CubeSmart from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a sell rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CubeSmart currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.18.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

NYSE CUBE opened at $34.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.40. CubeSmart has a 52-week low of $19.61 and a 52-week high of $35.12.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $163.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.55 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 24.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is currently 78.11%.

In other CubeSmart news, Director Marianne M. Keler sold 10,000 shares of CubeSmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $314,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,487,333.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBE. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 6.2% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 9.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 2.4% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 32,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 10.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 3,943.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.