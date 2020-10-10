CSFB Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK)

CSFB reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $225.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen downgraded Myokardia from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Myokardia from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Myokardia from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Citigroup cut shares of Myokardia from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Myokardia in a research report on Tuesday. They set an equal weight rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Myokardia presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $198.09.

MYOK stock opened at $221.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.12 and a beta of 2.07. Myokardia has a 52-week low of $42.65 and a 52-week high of $224.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.83.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.46) by $0.19. Equities research analysts expect that Myokardia will post -5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Myokardia by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,919,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $765,166,000 after purchasing an additional 933,147 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Myokardia by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,564,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $441,039,000 after purchasing an additional 532,583 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Myokardia by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,524,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,486,000 after purchasing an additional 500,462 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Myokardia by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,395,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,787,000 after purchasing an additional 80,808 shares during the period. Finally, RTW Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Myokardia by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 936,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,526,000 after purchasing an additional 156,033 shares during the period.

About Myokardia

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM.

