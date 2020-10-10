CSFB Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF)

CSFB reiterated their buy rating on shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ADYYF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Loop Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Barclays reiterated a sell rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Monday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADYYF opened at $1,992.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,735.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,395.30. Adyen has a 1 year low of $655.00 and a 1 year high of $2,032.00.

Adyen N.V. operates as technology company in the Netherlands, Brazil, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, South Korea, Hong Kong, Mexico, China, New Zealand, Malaysia, India, Japan, and the United States. The company offers Adyen platform that integrates gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement of payments for directly connecting merchants to Visa, Mastercard, and other payment methods, as well as sales channels, including its merchants' online, mobile, and point-of-sale channels.

