CSFB Begins Coverage on u-blox (OTCMKTS:UBLXF)

CSFB assumed coverage on shares of u-blox (OTCMKTS:UBLXF) in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS UBLXF opened at $54.85 on Tuesday. u-blox has a 12-month low of $54.85 and a 12-month high of $97.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.12.

u-blox Holding AG provides positioning and wireless semiconductors and modules for the automotive, industrial, and consumer markets worldwide. Its solutions enable people, vehicles, and machines to locate their exact position and communicate wirelessly over cellular and short range networks. The company operates through two segments, Positioning and Wireless Products, and Wireless Services.

