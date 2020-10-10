Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP)

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$65.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Evercore set a C$75.00 price target on shares of Tc Pipelines and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$69.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$65.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$75.00 target price on shares of Tc Pipelines in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$71.55.

TSE TRP opened at C$57.92 on Tuesday. Tc Pipelines has a 52 week low of C$47.05 and a 52 week high of C$76.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$60.04 and a 200-day moving average price of C$60.87.

Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C$1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.45. The business had revenue of C$3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.13 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tc Pipelines will post 4.1722348 EPS for the current year.

About Tc Pipelines

TransCanada Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

