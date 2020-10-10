Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK)

Credit Suisse Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $225.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

MYOK has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Myokardia from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $148.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Myokardia from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Myokardia from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Myokardia from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Myokardia from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $198.09.

Shares of MYOK opened at $221.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of -31.12 and a beta of 2.07. Myokardia has a 1-year low of $42.65 and a 1-year high of $224.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.83.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.46) by $0.19. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Myokardia will post -5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Myokardia during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,455,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Myokardia by 525.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Myokardia by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 35,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Myokardia by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 6,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Myokardia by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 390,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,300,000 after purchasing an additional 98,924 shares in the last quarter.

About Myokardia

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM.

