Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF)

Credit Suisse Group restated their buy rating on shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

ADYYF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Barclays reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Friday, September 18th. DZ Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy.

ADYYF stock opened at $1,992.04 on Tuesday. Adyen has a 12 month low of $655.00 and a 12 month high of $2,032.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,735.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,395.30.

Adyen N.V. operates as technology company in the Netherlands, Brazil, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, South Korea, Hong Kong, Mexico, China, New Zealand, Malaysia, India, Japan, and the United States. The company offers Adyen platform that integrates gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement of payments for directly connecting merchants to Visa, Mastercard, and other payment methods, as well as sales channels, including its merchants' online, mobile, and point-of-sale channels.

