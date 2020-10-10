Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY)

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

ADYEY has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Monday, June 29th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of Adyen to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Adyen alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADYEY opened at $40.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.76. Adyen has a 52-week low of $13.40 and a 52-week high of $40.44.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform that integrates payments stack. The company provides gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels i.e. online, mobile, and in-store, as well as APIs.

Featured Article: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Adyen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adyen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.