Credit Suisse Group Increases Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Price Target to $43.00

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $27.00 to $43.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.42% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub raised Kura Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kura Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Sunday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.33.

Kura Oncology stock opened at $32.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.05. Kura Oncology has a twelve month low of $6.35 and a twelve month high of $34.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 18.45, a quick ratio of 18.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. Equities analysts predict that Kura Oncology will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Kathleen Ford sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total value of $183,937.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Troy Edward Wilson sold 261,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total value of $8,698,642.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,349.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 601,419 shares of company stock valued at $17,444,348 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 18.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,084,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,477 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,555,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology during the 1st quarter worth about $7,560,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology during the second quarter worth about $9,959,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 555.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 631,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,296,000 after buying an additional 535,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

