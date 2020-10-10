Cowen Downgrades Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) to Market Perform

Cowen downgraded shares of Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $225.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $145.00.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Myokardia from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Myokardia from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Citigroup lowered shares of Myokardia from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Myokardia in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Myokardia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Myokardia presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $198.09.

Get Myokardia alerts:

Myokardia stock opened at $221.23 on Tuesday. Myokardia has a 1-year low of $42.65 and a 1-year high of $224.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.12 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.83.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.46) by $0.19. Equities research analysts anticipate that Myokardia will post -5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Myokardia by 2.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Myokardia by 2.7% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Myokardia in the second quarter worth $33,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Myokardia by 3.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Myokardia in the second quarter worth $38,000.

Myokardia Company Profile

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM.

Read More: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Myokardia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myokardia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.