Covanta (NYSE:CVA) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Covanta (NYSE:CVA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CVA. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Covanta from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $9.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Covanta from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Covanta in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Covanta has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.69.

Shares of CVA opened at $8.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.95, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.33 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.81. Covanta has a 1 year low of $6.57 and a 1 year high of $17.62.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.09. Covanta had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $454.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.27 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Covanta will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 457.14%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVA. FIL Ltd increased its position in Covanta by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,067,154 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,414,000 after purchasing an additional 329,540 shares in the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Covanta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,940,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Covanta by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,620,003 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,851,000 after purchasing an additional 93,041 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Advisors UK Ltd grew its position in Covanta by 9.7% in the second quarter. Tortoise Advisors UK Ltd now owns 1,440,812 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,817,000 after acquiring an additional 127,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in Covanta by 10.9% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,188,891 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,401,000 after acquiring an additional 116,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

About Covanta

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

