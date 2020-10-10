Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Upgraded by Barclays to Overweight

Barclays upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has $400.00 target price on the retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a hold rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $328.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $363.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $365.65.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $369.46 on Tuesday. Costco Wholesale has a 52 week low of $271.28 and a 52 week high of $369.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.13 billion, a PE ratio of 40.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $346.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $319.64.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 2.40%. The firm had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.69, for a total value of $106,707.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,773.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.00, for a total value of $1,630,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,683,346. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,804 shares of company stock worth $7,743,467. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COST. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 98.1% during the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 703.7% in the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 82,364 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $23,484,000 after acquiring an additional 72,116 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.2% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 888 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 15.1% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 35,216 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,041,000 after buying an additional 4,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 51.9% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 223,017 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $63,589,000 after buying an additional 76,217 shares during the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

