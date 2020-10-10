Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target Raised to $370.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $328.00 to $370.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the retailer’s stock.
COST has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Tigress Financial reiterated a buy rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $365.65.
COST stock opened at $369.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $346.80 and its 200 day moving average is $319.64. The stock has a market cap of $163.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.69. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $271.28 and a 1-year high of $369.75.
In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total transaction of $605,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,549,135. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.00, for a total value of $1,630,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,683,346. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,804 shares of company stock valued at $7,743,467 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,077,579 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,662,043,000 after acquiring an additional 551,799 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,366,481 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $959,885,000 after acquiring an additional 115,213 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,282,895 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $995,407,000 after acquiring an additional 206,856 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.9% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,942,479 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $839,131,000 after acquiring an additional 82,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,190,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $624,584,000 after acquiring an additional 13,475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.
Costco Wholesale Company Profile
Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.
