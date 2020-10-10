Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target Raised to $370.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $328.00 to $370.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the retailer’s stock.

COST has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Tigress Financial reiterated a buy rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $365.65.

COST stock opened at $369.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $346.80 and its 200 day moving average is $319.64. The stock has a market cap of $163.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.69. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $271.28 and a 1-year high of $369.75.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The company had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total transaction of $605,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,549,135. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.00, for a total value of $1,630,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,683,346. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,804 shares of company stock valued at $7,743,467 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,077,579 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,662,043,000 after acquiring an additional 551,799 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,366,481 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $959,885,000 after acquiring an additional 115,213 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,282,895 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $995,407,000 after acquiring an additional 206,856 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.9% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,942,479 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $839,131,000 after acquiring an additional 82,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,190,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $624,584,000 after acquiring an additional 13,475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

