COSCO SHIPPING/ADR (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of COSCO SHIPPING/ADR (OTCMKTS:CICOY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of CICOY stock opened at $2.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.06 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.78. COSCO SHIPPING/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $1.21 and a fifty-two week high of $2.84.
COSCO SHIPPING/ADR Company Profile
See Also: Technical Analysis
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for COSCO SHIPPING/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COSCO SHIPPING/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.