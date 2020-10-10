COMPASS GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Downgraded by Bank of America to Neutral

Bank of America downgraded shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CMPGY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S in a report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. COMPASS GRP PLC/S presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of CMPGY stock opened at $16.32 on Tuesday. COMPASS GRP PLC/S has a 12 month low of $11.12 and a 12 month high of $26.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.08.

Compass Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

