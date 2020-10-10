Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S. A. (CCU) has successfully positioned itself as a Chilean multinational beverage company, with diversified businesses and operations focused on the Southern Cone of South America. CCU is active in the beer industry in Chile, where it operates the country’s leading brewery, and in Argentina, where it holds third place in the market. In the non-alcoholic beverages sector, it is Chile’s second-largest bottler of carbonated beverages and the leader in the mineral water market. It has winemaking operations in Argentina and in Chile. “

NYSE CCU opened at $12.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a 12-month low of $11.25 and a 12-month high of $22.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.72.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $386.83 million for the quarter. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 5.32%. Equities analysts expect that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 20.3% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,913,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,042,000 after purchasing an additional 659,656 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 113.8% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 190,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 101,300 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 9.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,070,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,542,000 after purchasing an additional 94,486 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 0.7% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 12,296,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,081,000 after purchasing an additional 80,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 78.5% in the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 174,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 76,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.85% of the company’s stock.

About Compañía Cervecerías Unidas

CompaÃ±Ã­a CervecerÃ­as Unidas SA operates as a beverage company principally in Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Colombia, and Bolivia. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

