Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 5th.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL stock opened at $11.74 on Tuesday. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $18.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.63.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 17.67%. The firm had revenue of $869.92 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the second quarter valued at about $17,525,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 45.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 773,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,346,000 after purchasing an additional 242,570 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 12.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 25,900 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 19.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 217,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 35,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 10,531.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 155,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 154,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Company Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of ParanÃ¡, Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 19 hydroelectric plants, 25 wind plants, and one thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,742.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 3,389 kilometers of transmission lines and 199,952.6 kilometers of distribution lines.

