Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $4.75 to $5.25 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $7.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.86 and a beta of 2.29. Cleveland-Cliffs has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $9.02.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The mining company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a positive return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Fruth Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 12.3% during the third quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 13,740 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the third quarter worth about $45,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the third quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 13.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 81,093 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

