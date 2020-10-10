Citigroup Cuts The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Price Target to $10.00

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of The Manitowoc in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of The Manitowoc in a report on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Manitowoc from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of The Manitowoc from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of The Manitowoc in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The Manitowoc currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.88.

Get The Manitowoc alerts:

Shares of The Manitowoc stock opened at $9.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.42 million, a P/E ratio of 50.28 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The Manitowoc has a 52 week low of $7.24 and a 52 week high of $17.78.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.06. The Manitowoc had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $328.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.42 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Manitowoc will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in The Manitowoc during the second quarter worth $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of The Manitowoc in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of The Manitowoc by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Manitowoc during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of The Manitowoc by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 5,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

The Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and a hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for The Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.