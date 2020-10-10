Citigroup Cuts NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Price Target to $106.00

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $112.60 to $106.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetEase from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $103.40 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NetEase from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of NetEase from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Benchmark increased their price objective on NetEase from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Nomura reissued a buy rating and set a $107.60 price objective on shares of NetEase in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $91.42.

Get NetEase alerts:

NTES opened at $90.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.52, a PEG ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.75 and a 200-day moving average of $83.54. NetEase has a 12-month low of $51.08 and a 12-month high of $103.53.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The technology company reported $7.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $7.21. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 34.69% and a net margin of 36.43%. On average, equities analysts expect that NetEase will post 16.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of NetEase in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in NetEase during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase in the second quarter worth $49,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase in the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, American Beacon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. 45.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services focusing on content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC-client and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.