Citigroup Begins Coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ARCT. Zacks Investment Research cut Arcturus Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Brookline Capital Management restated a buy rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. WBB Securities downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.91.

Arcturus Therapeutics stock opened at $51.12 on Tuesday. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $66.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 6.16 and a quick ratio of 6.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.13 and a beta of 3.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.51.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 89.40% and a negative net margin of 341.76%. Analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total value of $428,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 19.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 123.2% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 109,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after buying an additional 60,300 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $908,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $263,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $2,923,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $1,571,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. The company engages in the discovery and development of RNA medicines, including the production of RNA drug substance and nanoparticle-formulated drug product; and development of infectious disease vaccines using its Self-Transcribing and Replicating RNA (STARR) technology.

