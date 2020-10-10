Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $73.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cirrus Logic continues benefiting from robust demand for certain components shipping in smartphones. Solid customer engagement across its portfolio is a tailwind. With customers ramping up shipments ahead of product launches, it is benefiting from higher sales of smart codecs and amplifiers in wired and wireless headphones. Apart from the mobile market, rising demand for boosted amplifiers in tablets and laptops is a key driver. Penetration in the Android market is also an upside. Growth opportunities in voice biometrics and closed-loop controllers are likely to be the key catalysts. However, weak sales of non-portable audio products are a persistent threat to the company. Fierce competition, adverse currency translations, and a volatile macroeconomic environment are other challenges. The stock has underperformed the industry over the past year.”

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CRUS. TheStreet raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. 140166 boosted their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $71.94 on Tuesday. Cirrus Logic has a 52-week low of $47.04 and a 52-week high of $91.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.22.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $242.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.25 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John C. Carter sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total transaction of $46,243.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,656 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,387.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRUS. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,016,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $495,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449,824 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,054,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,127,000 after buying an additional 63,446 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 945,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,404,000 after buying an additional 190,453 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 649,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,113,000 after buying an additional 24,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 511,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,539,000 after buying an additional 63,909 shares in the last quarter. 86.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

Read More: Return on Equity (ROE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cirrus Logic (CRUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.