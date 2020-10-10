Cipher Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:CPHRF) Given Buy Rating at Bloom Burton

Bloom Burton restated their buy rating on shares of Cipher Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:CPHRF) (TSE:CPH) in a research note released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $2.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Cipher Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CPHRF opened at $0.82 on Tuesday. Cipher Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.88 and its 200 day moving average is $0.83.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada. Its commercial products include Epuris (CIP-ISOTRETINOIN), a formulation of the active ingredient isotretinoin for use in the treatment of severe acne; Ozenoxacin to treat adult and paediatric patients with impetigo; Actikerall, which is indicated for the treatment of palpable or moderately thick hyperkeratotic actinic keratosis; Vaniqa, a prescription cream that reduces the growth of unwanted facial hair in women; BETEFLAM PATCH, a self-adhesive medicated plaster for the treatment of inflammatory skin conditions; BRINAVESS, a treatment for sinus rhythms in adults; and AGGRASTAT, an intravenous anti-platelet drug.

