Cineplex (TSE:CGX) PT Lowered to C$7.00

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$11.00 to C$7.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CGX. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$10.50 to C$9.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Cineplex from a hold rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. National Bank Financial cut shares of Cineplex from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$12.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Cineplex from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$12.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Cineplex currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$7.71.

Shares of CGX opened at C$4.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$8.24 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.68. Cineplex has a one year low of C$4.72 and a one year high of C$34.39. The company has a market cap of $313.50 million and a PE ratio of -1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 652.72, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported C($1.55) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$21.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$48.70 million. Analysts expect that Cineplex will post -0.8000614 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cineplex news, Director Phyllis Yaffe acquired 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$9.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,964.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$240,750.

About Cineplex

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatre and digital commerce.

