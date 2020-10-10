Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Price Target Lowered to $7.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC cut their price objective on Cineplex from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Cineplex from $10.50 to $9.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Cineplex to a sell rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Cineplex from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Cineplex from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cineplex has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.88.

Shares of CPXGF stock opened at $3.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.78. Cineplex has a fifty-two week low of $3.48 and a fifty-two week high of $26.19.

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatres and digital commerce.

