Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Given New $9.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) had its price objective increased by Oppenheimer from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CDXC has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target (up from $6.00) on shares of Chromadex in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Chromadex in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Chromadex from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chromadex from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDXC opened at $4.97 on Tuesday. Chromadex has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $6.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.27 million, a P/E ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.54.

Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. Chromadex had a negative net margin of 46.86% and a negative return on equity of 103.66%. The business had revenue of $15.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.56 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chromadex will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDXC. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Chromadex by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,789 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Chromadex by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 7,019 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Chromadex by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Chromadex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Chromadex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors own 22.93% of the company’s stock.

About Chromadex

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) level used for healthy aging; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function.

