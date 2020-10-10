Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) PT Raised to $81.00

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Raymond James from $78.00 to $81.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. BofA Securities started coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Chart Industries from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Chart Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.67.

NASDAQ:GTLS opened at $73.10 on Thursday. Chart Industries has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $77.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.04 and a beta of 1.68.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $310.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.61 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 4.48%. Chart Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Chart Industries will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 58.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Chart Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chart Industries by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

