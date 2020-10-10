Chardan Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Chardan Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Chardan Capital currently has a $50.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $53.00.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on IOVA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Iovance Biotherapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.91.

IOVA stock opened at $31.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.54. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $17.78 and a fifty-two week high of $41.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of -16.24 and a beta of 0.97.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.05. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOVA. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 23.9% during the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 11,670,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $349,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,855 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 146.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,760,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,024 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 56.0% during the second quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 3,724,976 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,370 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 9.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,228,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $335,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 19.8% during the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 6,645,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $182,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

