Chardan Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Chardan Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Chardan Capital currently has a $50.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $53.00.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on IOVA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Iovance Biotherapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.91.
IOVA stock opened at $31.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.54. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $17.78 and a fifty-two week high of $41.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of -16.24 and a beta of 0.97.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOVA. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 23.9% during the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 11,670,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $349,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,855 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 146.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,760,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,024 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 56.0% during the second quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 3,724,976 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,370 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 9.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,228,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $335,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 19.8% during the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 6,645,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $182,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.15% of the company’s stock.
Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile
Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.
