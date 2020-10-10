Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $7.50 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Century Aluminum for the third quarter of 2020 have been going down over the past month. Century Aluminum should gain from its actions to reduce operating costs. Lower alumina cost provides additional upside. It should also benefit from acquisitions. However, the company is witnessing sluggish demand across key regions and sectors. It is seeing weak demand for aluminum in all of its end markets in the United States and Europe. Moreover, the coronavirus outbreak has put pressure on the market price of industrial commodities. Century Aluminum also has to pay a high price for power at Mt. Holly, which is not sustainable in the long run. The current structure of the power contract requires the company to purchase a portion of the power requirements from the state power company. High debt level is another concern.”

CENX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Century Aluminum from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine lowered Century Aluminum from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Century Aluminum from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their target price for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Century Aluminum stock opened at $7.97 on Tuesday. Century Aluminum has a 1-year low of $2.91 and a 1-year high of $11.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $713.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 1.98.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $285.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.60 million. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 3.25% and a negative return on equity of 9.50%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Century Aluminum will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John E. Hoerner sold 10,000 shares of Century Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total transaction of $90,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michelle Harrison sold 11,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $115,640.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,490 shares of company stock worth $1,260,596. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,408,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Century Aluminum by 249.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,642,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,045 shares in the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Century Aluminum in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,635,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,209,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,648,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,967,000 after buying an additional 129,597 shares during the period. 50.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

