Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $42.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Central Garden & Pet have outperformed the industry in the past three months. Much of the stock’s momentum is driven by a sturdy third-quarter fiscal 2020, wherein top and bottom lines beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate and grew year over year. Results primarily benefited from strong organic growth across both segments and gains from the C&S acquisition. Margins were also robust in the quarter driven by improved overhead leverage and reduced promotional activity, mainly related to the pandemic. Management informed that fiscal fourth quarter generally attracts smaller earnings, which coupled with increased investments in the period, is likely to result in delivering a slight loss in the quarter. Nevertheless, it envisions earnings per share at or above $1.90 for fiscal 2020, suggesting growth of nearly 18% year over year.”

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.50.

CENT stock opened at $42.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.02. Central Garden & Pet has a one year low of $23.82 and a one year high of $44.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.81.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $833.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.68 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 11.16%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brooks Pennington III sold 1,806 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $69,043.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,444.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Howard Machek sold 9,000 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total transaction of $342,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,218,399.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 371.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. 17.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

